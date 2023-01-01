Selena Gomez regrets not staying in touch with Disney Channel co-stars

Selena Gomez regrets not "staying in touch" with some of her Disney Channel co-stars.

During an interview with Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise for the Wizards of Waverly Pod, the singer/actress confessed to her former Wizards of Waverly Place colleagues that she wishes she had made more of an effort to maintain their friendship after the sitcom wrapped in 2012.

"I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made," she admitted, seemingly referring to her struggles with anxiety and depression. "I didn't want you guys to see me in the state that I was in, because a) you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me, and b) I didn't want to let you down."

Selena, who starred as Alex Russo in the series, went on to note that working alongside Jennifer and David, who played Harper Finkle and David Russo, respectively, was one of the best experiences of her career.

"I appreciate you guys dearly. I love you so much in a way that I've never loved anybody else," the 30-year-old continued. "I think I felt safe and that's a really hard thing for me to feel... I know you guys love me for me...You guys genuinely loved me, and that's all I could have asked for. The unconditional trust and bond we had, I miss (it) so much."