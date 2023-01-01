Tom Sizemore's family told 'no further hope' for actor following brain aneurysm

Tom Sizemore's family have been told there is no hope of recovery for the actor following his brain aneurysm.

The Saving Private Ryan actor's manager, Charles Lago, announced on Monday that the 61-year-old is no longer expected to recover from the brain aneurysm he suffered on 18 February as the result of a stroke.

"Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision," Lago said in a statement to multiple outlets. "The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday. We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them."

Sizemore was found unconscious in his Los Angeles home on 18 February after collapsing following a stroke and was taken to the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center. He has been in a coma in the intensive care unit ever since.

Sizemore gained recognition for his roles as tough characters in the 1990s. His film credits include Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man, True Romance, Point Break, Heat, Pearl Harbor, Black Hawk Down and Natural Born Killers.