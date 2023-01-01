Jamie Dornan to return as The Tourist

Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald have been tapped to return to The Tourist.

On Monday, producers confirmed the actors have signed on to headline a second season of the series, with production set to begin in April.

The show, created and written by Jack and Harry Williams, follows a Northern Irish man – as played by Jamie – who wakes up in an Australian hospital one day with no idea who he is.

“I’m incredibly excited to continue the story with The Tourist,” The Fall star commented. “Harry and Jack Williams are brilliant writers and I can’t wait for audiences to see how well Ireland and its characters are utilised to keep them guessing as the tale progresses.”

The show is produced by Two Brothers Pictures in association with All3Media International.

Teasing the next series, brothers Jack and Harry promised fans more “off-beat drama”.

“The Tourist was unlike anything we’d written before and we’re hugely grateful for the incredible response to series one,” they added. “It’s been an exciting journey getting stuck into that world again with the quirky characters that were so loved, and seeing where we could take them next, whilst continuing to deliver a tonally unique and off-beat drama.”

A potential release date has not yet been announced.