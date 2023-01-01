Haley Lu Richardson 'cried for three days' after landing Jonas Brothers music video

Haley Lu Richardson has described starring in a Jonas Brothers video as the "biggest role" of her career.



Earlier this month, The White Lotus actress revealed she had been tapped to appear in the music video for the band's new song Wings.



While speaking to reporters at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, Haley expressed her excitement over the project.



"I don't know where to start. It's the biggest thing of my life, it's the biggest role of my career, past, present and future," she gushed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It was amazing and I cried for three days straight."



Haley went on to recall how she discovered the Jonas Brothers - comprised of Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas - wanted to cast her in the clip via a voicemail message.



"I played (the message) and it was like, 'Hey Haley, this is Joe Jonas and me and my brothers (Nick and Kevin) just had this idea about this video, so give me a callback," the 27-year-old recounted. "Then I listened to it 12 more times, pulled over and listened to it another 20 times, cried, listened to it again and then spent the rest of the time driving to where I was going.



Haley continued, "I got where I was going and then I waited and called him back, and I just told him I would do anything for him, literally anything. And then I met them and was in this video!"



Wings, which dropped last week, will be included in the Jonas Brothers' upcoming sixth studio album, The Album.