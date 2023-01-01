Patricia Arquette 'blew' Jerry Maguire audition

Patricia Arquette "blew" her audition for the 1996 movie Jerry Maguire.

The True Romance star was assured she had the part of Dorothy Boyd in the sports comedy-drama but she lost the role after auditioning opposite Tom Cruise.

"I'm a notoriously bad auditioner," she explained to Variety. "Everyone was saying, 'Oh, this is just a formality, you're gonna read with Tom Cruise for Jerry Maguire, but this is your part, you got it,' and I blew it."

She added that Renée Zellweger, who ultimately got the role, was "better for it, and she was great”.

The Severance star shared that she doesn't do well in auditions because actors aren't given the opportunity to dig into their characters.

"I'm a terrible auditioner 'cause I don't feel like that's finished work," she stated. "I wanna build layers with the character and with that other person and pivot and change according to how my character feels about them from take to take.

"There's a lot you don't know. As an actor, you gotta go in and do your best, take a chance, have fun and you gotta let it go, because it's really out of your hands."

The 54-year-old noted that the casting process has changed a lot over the years and now actors are frequently expected to send in self-tapes instead of auditioning in person.

"Actors don't even get to go in the room with the casting director, they don't get any direction. They're filming themselves at home, editing it, doing it 40 times, picking their favourite and sending it in," she added.