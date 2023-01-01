Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer score nominations for 2023 Olivier Awards

Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer are among the nominees for prizes at the 2023 Olivier Awards.

The Normal People star, who is also currently nominated for an Oscar, has been shortlisted for Best Actor for his portrayal of Stanley Kowalski in the London revival of Tennessee Williams' play A Streetcar Named Desire.

The production received six nominations overall, including Best Revival, acting nods for his co-stars Anjana Vasan and Patsy Ferran and Best Director for Rebecca Frecknall.

Killing Eve actress Comer was nominated for the one-woman play Prima Facie, which scored five in total including Best New Play.

In addition to Mescal, the Best Actor shortlist features Tom Hollander for Patriots, Rafe Spall for To Kill A Mockingbird, David Tennant for Good, and Giles Terera for Blues for an Alabama Sky.

Meanwhile, Comer's Best Actress competition includes Mescal's co-star Ferran, Mei Mac for My Neighbour Totoro, Janet McTeer for Phaedra, and Nicola Walker for The Corn Is Green.

My Neighbour Totoro, the stage adaptation of the 1988 Japanese animated film, landed the most nominations of the year with nine.

The Olivier Awards, London's answer to the Tonys, will be hosted by Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham at the Royal Albert Hall on 2 April.

The main list of nominees is as follows:

Best Actor:

Tom Hollander - Patriots

Paul Mescal - A Streetcar Named Desire

Rafe Spall - To Kill A Mockingbird

David Tennant - Good

Giles Terera - Blues for an Alabama Sky

Best Actress:

Jodie Comer - Prima Facie

Patsy Ferran - A Streetcar Named Desire

Mei Mac - My Neighbour Totoro

Janet McTeer - Phaedra

Nicola Walker - The Corn Is Green

Best Actor in a Musical:

Alon Moni Aboutboul - The Band’s Visit

Arthur Darvill - Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Julian Ovenden - South Pacific

Andrew Rannells - Tammy Faye

Best Actress in a Musical:

Katie Brayben - Tammy Faye

Anoushka Lucas - Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Miri Mesika - The Band’s Visit

Faith Omole - Standing at the Sky’s Edge

Best New Play:

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy

Patriots

Prima Facie

To Kill A Mockingbird

Best New Musical:

The Band’s Visit

Standing at the Sky’s Edge

Sylvia

Tammy Faye

Best Revival:

The Crucible

Good

Jerusalem

A Streetcar Named Desire

Best Musical Revival:

My Fair Lady

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Sister Act

South Pacific

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director:

Rebecca Frecknall - A Streetcar Named Desire

Robert Hastie - Standing at the Sky’s Edge

Justin Martin - Prima Facie

Phelim McDermott - My Neighbour Totoro

Bartlett Sher - To Kill A Mockingbird