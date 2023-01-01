Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer score nominations for 2023 Olivier Awards

- NEWS
Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer are among the nominees for prizes at the 2023 Olivier Awards.
The Normal People star, who is also currently nominated for an Oscar, has been shortlisted for Best Actor for his portrayal of Stanley Kowalski in the London revival of Tennessee Williams' play A Streetcar Named Desire.
The production received six nominations overall, including Best Revival, acting nods for his co-stars Anjana Vasan and Patsy Ferran and Best Director for Rebecca Frecknall.
Killing Eve actress Comer was nominated for the one-woman play Prima Facie, which scored five in total including Best New Play.
In addition to Mescal, the Best Actor shortlist features Tom Hollander for Patriots, Rafe Spall for To Kill A Mockingbird, David Tennant for Good, and Giles Terera for Blues for an Alabama Sky.
Meanwhile, Comer's Best Actress competition includes Mescal's co-star Ferran, Mei Mac for My Neighbour Totoro, Janet McTeer for Phaedra, and Nicola Walker for The Corn Is Green.
My Neighbour Totoro, the stage adaptation of the 1988 Japanese animated film, landed the most nominations of the year with nine.
The Olivier Awards, London's answer to the Tonys, will be hosted by Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham at the Royal Albert Hall on 2 April.
The main list of nominees is as follows:
Best Actor:
Tom Hollander - Patriots
Paul Mescal - A Streetcar Named Desire
Rafe Spall - To Kill A Mockingbird
David Tennant - Good
Giles Terera - Blues for an Alabama Sky
Best Actress:
Jodie Comer - Prima Facie
Patsy Ferran - A Streetcar Named Desire
Mei Mac - My Neighbour Totoro
Janet McTeer - Phaedra
Nicola Walker - The Corn Is Green
Best Actor in a Musical:
Alon Moni Aboutboul - The Band’s Visit
Arthur Darvill - Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Julian Ovenden - South Pacific
Andrew Rannells - Tammy Faye
Best Actress in a Musical:
Katie Brayben - Tammy Faye
Anoushka Lucas - Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Miri Mesika - The Band’s Visit
Faith Omole - Standing at the Sky’s Edge
Best New Play:
For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy
Patriots
Prima Facie
To Kill A Mockingbird
Best New Musical:
The Band’s Visit
Standing at the Sky’s Edge
Sylvia
Tammy Faye
Best Revival:
The Crucible
Good
Jerusalem
A Streetcar Named Desire
Best Musical Revival:
My Fair Lady
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Sister Act
South Pacific
Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director:
Rebecca Frecknall - A Streetcar Named Desire
Robert Hastie - Standing at the Sky’s Edge
Justin Martin - Prima Facie
Phelim McDermott - My Neighbour Totoro
Bartlett Sher - To Kill A Mockingbird