Khloé Kardashian 'totally OK' after getting tumour removed from face

Khloé Kardashian has insisted she is "totally OK" after getting a tumour removed from her face.



Over the weekend, the reality TV star took to Instagram to post a selfie showing her posing in a gym.



"Happy Sunday," she wrote in the caption.



Later, several eagle-eyed fans noticed Khloé had a bandage on the right side of her face.



"And what the heck is on your cheek," one follower questioned.



In response, Khloé revealed that she recently underwent a procedure.



"A bandage. I had a tumor removed from my face but I'm totally ok. Thank you for asking," the 38-year-old explained.



It's not the first time Khloé has had a tumour removed from her face.



Last October, she shared that doctors had discovered an "incredibly rare" tumour on her cheek, which she initially assumed to be a "zit".



"I'm grateful to share that Dr. (Garth) Fisher was able to get everything - all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process," she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. "So, here we are... you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look."