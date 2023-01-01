Jennifer Coolidge once accidentally 'impaled' herself on garden stake

Jennifer Coolidge has recalled how she once "impaled" herself on a garden stake.

During an interview for Us Weekly, The White Lotus actress shared a number of interesting facts about herself, including that she is a distant relative of U.S. President Calvin Coolidge and owns a "haunted" house in New Orleans.

However, Jennifer also revealed that she is "lucky to be alive" after injuring herself in a freak garden accident.

"I was once locked out of the house and I jumped the fence but didn't know the gardener had put a new stake in the yard. I got impaled. It was a bloody mess. I'm lucky to be alive," the 61-year-old insisted.

Elsewhere in the chat, Jennifer divulged that she uses her underwear to sweep back her signature blonde locks if she doesn't have a hair tie handy, can handle "at least 12 shots of espresso" a day, and used to play the clarinet.

And as for what she would want on hand if she were to be stranded on a desert island, the star listed: "I would bring a tweezer, a magnifying mirror and some espresso."