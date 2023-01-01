Hong Chau joins The Instigators cast

Hong Chau is to star alongside Matt Damon in 'The Instigators'.

The 43-year-old actress will feature with Damon and Casey Affleck in the Apple Original Films project that is being directed by Doug Liman.

The film tells the story of two thieves who must go on the run with the help of one of their therapists when a robbery goes wrong.

Matt and Casey's brother Ben Affleck are producing through their newly-announced banner Artists Equity, together with Jeff Robinov and John Graham through Studio 8 and Kevin Walsh for his banner The Walsh Company.

Chuck MacLean has written the script for the film with Casey, Robinov and Graham involved in the development of the screenplay.

Hong has recently starred in both 'The Menu' and 'The Whale', with the latter earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

'The Instigators' is the latest flick to be made by Matt and Ben's Artists Equity studio and the 'Deep Water' star explained that he wanted to focus on quality films as he took aim at Netflix for their "assembly line process" of making movies.

The 50-year-old actor said: "If you ask (Netflix co-CEO and chairman) Reed Hastings... he'd say, 'Hey, we went for quantity to establish a footprint.'

"I'm sure there's wisdom in that and I'm sure they had a great strategy, but I would have said, 'How are we going to make 50 great movies? How is that possible?' There's no committee big enough. There aren't enough – you just can't do it."

Ben continued: "It's a thing that requires attention and dedication and work and resists the assembly line process.

"(Netflix's head of original films) Scott Stuber is a really talented, smart guy who I really like... but it's an impossible job."