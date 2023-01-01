Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates and Alfre Woodard to star in Summer Camp

Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, and Alfre Woodard have been cast in the film Summer Camp.

The Annie Hall star, Richard Jewell actress, and Clemency actor will lead the upcoming comedy feature film, written and directed by Castille Landon, according to Deadline. Keaton will also produce the film alongside Alex Saks and Dori A. Rath.

"Alex, Dori, and I wanted to develop a fun, high energy comedy for Diane, that really allowed us to see women spreading their wings and taking on new life during what used to be the traditional slowed-down retirement years," Landon said of the project in a statement. "We hit on this idea, pitched it to Diane, who loved it, and set out to cast legendary actors that have always wanted to work together, and I couldn't be more excited. The chemistry is going to be undeniable... and I can't wait to reveal who else we have attending our zany camp."

According to its logline, Summer Camp will follow characters Nora, Ginny, and Mary as they reunite at a summer camp and reignite their childhood friendship. The announcement did not reveal which characters would be played by which actors.

Summer Camp is scheduled to go into production in April in North Carolina.