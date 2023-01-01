Jason Statham: Guy Ritchie thrives under pressure

Jason Statham embraces the chaos when working with Guy Ritchie.

The 55-year-old actor teams up with the director once again on the new film 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre' and explained how spontaneity brings the best out of the filmmaker.

Jason told Collider: "I think Guy likes to put himself under pressure. He likes to throw the script out of the window. He likes to figure out how he can make something out of nothing. And I think that imminent pressure brings out the best of him.

"It's a weird, very unusual thing, but the more difficult of a day that's in front of him, the better he is as a director. The more pressure, the more flourishing is his dialogue.

"It just comes from nowhere, and you know, you'll spend half an hour in the trailer, and he'll be hashing it together, and at the end of the day, it looks like he spent weeks and weeks constructing these great scenes because they're full of this original dialogue. It's an amazing thing to see."

Jason – who has worked with Ritchie on movies such as 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' and 'Snatch' – admits that it often feels like an acting "workshop" under the guidance of the director.

The action star explained: "So the idea is, don't get attached to anything, don't learn your lines, try not to be attached to any of the scenes that you think you might be shooting, and just turn up.

"It's like a workshop almost. It's a very tricky thing."

Despite the challenges, Jason enjoys working with Guy and is keen to do so again once he makes a sequel to 'The Meg'.

He said: "I think it might be nice to have a little break. He'll shoot one, I'll shoot one, we'll come back and figure something out. We enjoy the process, we love what we do, and we love it more when we're doing it together."