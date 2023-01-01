Rebel Wilson asked Disney CEO Bob Iger for permission to propose at Disneyland

Rebel Wilson got permission from Disney boss Bob Iger to propose to her partner Ramona Agruma at Disneyland.

The Pitch Perfect actress announced in mid-February that she got engaged to the fashion designer, who she began dating last year, in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

In a preview clip from an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Rebel revealed that she called up the Disney executive to get his blessing.

"He's the big, big boss and I thought, 'Well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland,'" she explained. "I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in and, you know, I had a violinist playing like Disney classics, and it was very, really romantic."

The 42-year-old went on to recall the proposal and shared how they both got down on one knee during their special moment.

"I was (thinking) like, 'Do I get down on one knee? What do I do?' And I was like, 'I may as well,' so I got down on one knee," she recounted. "And then she goes, 'Well, you can't be the only one on your knee,' so she got down as well."

While the proposal went smoothly, Rebel admitted that she became overwhelmed by adrenaline and her emotions later after they came off of a new ride.

"I kind of collapsed afterwards," she confessed. "Because I'd never been engaged before, or proposed to, or proposed. So it was such a huge thing in my life... I literally collapsed on the floor for five minutes. And then I go, 'OK, I'm good. Let's get churros and move on.'"

Rebel and Ramona went public with their relationship in June 2022.