Bob Saget's Los Angeles mansion sells for $5.4 million

Bob Saget's six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion in Los Angeles has been sold, almost 14 months after his sudden passing.



The property, which was initially listed for $7.765 million (£6.4 million) in June, was sold for $5.4 million (£4.5 million) by the Saget Family Trust, according to Fox Business.



The listing agent for the property was Adam Saget, Bob's nephew, of real estate brokerage company Compass.



The home, originally built in 1964 and renovated almost four decades later, is privately gated and features a grand motor court, a three-car garage, a pool, a spa, and a barbecue entertainment area.



It boasts a living room with vaulted ceilings, a stone fireplace, and an open second-floor landing that overlooks the space.



In 2003, the Full House star bought the estate for $2.87 million (£2.4 million).



Saget was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida on 9 January 2022, shortly after posting a tweet about a performance he had given in Jacksonville. He was 65.



The autopsy revealed he sustained blunt head trauma from an accidental blow to the back of his head and died from the resulting injuries.



His funeral was held on 14 January, and he was laid to rest at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery, close to the burial sites of his parents and sister.