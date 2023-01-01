Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'requested to vacate' Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have been asked to "vacate" their U.K. residence.

On Wednesday, sources told The Sun that King Charles III was "evicting" his youngest son and his wife from Frogmore Cottage, which is part of Home Park in Windsor, England.

Following the report, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation confirmed the news.

"We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," they commented.

Harry and Meghan had the property renovated prior to the birth of their son Archie in May 2019. They occupied the cottage until they announced plans to step down as senior members of the royal family in early 2020 and relocate to Montecito, California.

The pair repaid the costs of the refurbishment but apparently decided to maintain their ties to the U.K. by retaining the lease.

However, tensions have been high between the 38-year-old and his family following the release of his Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan in December, as well as his memoir Spare, earlier this year.

In both projects, Harry and Meghan were critical of the royal family and other members of the institution. It remains unknown if they will attend Charles's coronation in May.

In addition, editors at The Sun have reported that Charles has offered Frogmore Cottage to his brother Prince Andrew, who currently resides in a nearby property.

The Duke of York resigned from public roles and was stripped of his charitable patronages amid a lawsuit filed in the U.S. by Virginia Giuffre in which she alleged he had sexually assaulted her.

Andrew has repeatedly denied the allegations. The civil case was settled out of court in February 2022.

Officials from Buckingham Palace have not commented on the 63-year-old's living arrangements.