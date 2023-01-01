Hailey Bieber celebrates Justin Bieber's birthday with sweet message

Hailey Bieber has posted a sweet message to mark her "best friend" Justin Bieber's birthday.

The model/entrepreneur took to Instagram on Wednesday to share three PDA-filled snaps of her and her husband, as well as a cute throwback photo of him as a child, to celebrate him turning 29.

Alongside the images, Hailey insisted "29 never looked so good".

"Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn't possibly sum up all that you embody," she wrote. "So here's to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love."

The cute message quickly racked up more than two million likes.

However, the post comes amid rumoured tension between the Rhode founder and the Sorry hitmaker's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Last week, the Only Murders in the Building star announced she was taking a break from social media after she was dragged into feud speculation when Hailey and Kylie Jenner were accused of making fun of her eyebrows.

Later, Kylie told her followers they were "reaching" and "making something out of nothing" and Selena responded by describing the gossip as "unnecessary".

Hailey and Justin have been married since 2018.