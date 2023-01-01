Larsa Pippen 'really happy' with boyfriend Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen is in a "really good place" with new boyfriend Marcus Jordan.



Late last year, rumours began to swirl that The Real Housewives of Miami personality was dating Marcus, with the pair confirming their romance on Valentine's Day.



During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday, Larsa opened up about her relationship with the 32-year-old, noting that they have many mutual friends and a "lot in common" as a result of her ex-husband Scottie Pippen and Marcus's father Michael Jordan playing for the Chicago Bulls basketball team together for many years.



"We're in a really good place," she insisted. "I feel like a lot of people think that we've known each other our whole lives, which we have not. We literally just met at a party four years ago and we were just friends."



Larsa went on to note that she isn't bothered by the 16-year age gap between herself and Marcus as "age doesn't determine level of maturity".



"I've dated guys a lot older than me - Scottie is 10 years older than me-so I don't really view age as you're mature or immature," the 48-year-old continued. "I don't feel like that determines if you're mature or not. I feel like if you can drink at 21, you can go to war at 18... there are different circumstances."



Elsewhere in the conversation, Larsa insisted Marcus's parents are "happy" for them.



"When you're an adult, parents just want to see you happy," she added. "We're in a great place, we motivate each other. We're really happy being together and I feel like that's the most important thing."



Larsa shares four children with Scottie. The pair were married from 1997 until their divorce was finalised in 2021.