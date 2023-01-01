Courteney Cox once considered leaving Hollywood to sell swimming pools

Courteney Cox once briefly contemplated leaving Hollywood to go into swimming pool sales.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, the Friends actress reflected on how thrilled her late father Richard would have been to learn she had received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

However, Courteney also recalled how her dad once very nearly convinced her to leave Los Angeles when she was struggling to find acting work in the early days of her career.

"My dad thought I should give up, really. What happened was, I hadn't worked in a long time. And I only had enough money to live about two weeks. I mean, really eat, like that was it," she remembered. "So, I was talking to my dad and he was like, 'CC - that's my nickname - You need to come home. It's a long fall from Los Angeles to Birmingham (Alabama, hometown) and this is time to pack it in. And you are a salesman, you're a damned good salesman. You need to do what you do best.'"

"What did he want you to sell?" Jimmy asked, to which Courteney explained, "Swimming pools."

"That's my dad's business. By the way, I am pretty good at that," the 58-year-old continued. "I knew I had that as a fallback. I was like, 'Dad.' The next day I got a call saying the audition I'd gone on for Family Ties, I got the part as Michael J. Fox's girlfriend for the last two years."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Courteney reflected on being honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and how she is certain a sudden gush of water from the roof of the tent at the location as a result of poor weather was actually a message from her father.

"One person (I know) who is very intuitive, she really kind of is crazy intuitive, she immediately went, 'That's her father,'" she noted, adding, "The timing was weird."