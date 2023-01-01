Chris Pine angered by lack of Star Trek 4 clarity

Chris Pine is "frustrated" about being kept out of the loop on 'Star Trek 4'.

The 42-year-old star is set to reprise his role as James T. Kirk in the latest movie in the long-running sci-fi franchise but is annoyed by the lack of progress being made on the film after it was removed from Paramount's release calendar following the departure of director Matt Shakman.

Chris told Esquire magazine: "I don't know anything. In 'Star Trek' land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything. I know costume designers that have read scripts before the actors."

The 'Wonder Woman' actor admits that he and his co-stars were taken by surprise when producer J.J. Abrams announced that 'Star Trek 4' was in the works and has become used to a lack of clarity by movie bosses.

Chris said: "I would say it's frustrating. It doesn't really foster the greatest sense of partnership, but it's how it's always been. I love the character. I love the people. I love the franchise. But to try to change the system in which things are created – I just can't do it. I don't have the energy."

The future of the 'Star Trek' franchise was uncertain after the 2016 film 'Star Trek Beyond' underperformed with audiences and Pine lamented how the films are expected to compete with Marvel blockbusters in terms of box office numbers.

He said: "I'm not sure 'Star Trek' was ever built to do that kind of business. I always thought, 'Why aren't we just appealing to this really rabid fan group and making the movie for a good price and going on our merry way, instead of trying to compete with Marvels of the world?'

"After the last one came out and didn't do the $1 billion that everybody wanted it to do, and then Anton (Yelchin) passed away, I don't, it just seemed..."

Pine added that it seems as if the franchise "feels like it's cursed".