Chris Pine ponders whether Star Trek 4 is 'cursed'

Chris Pine finds it "frustrating" that he isn't kept up-to-date with developments on Star Trek 4.

In February 2022, Paramount officials confirmed the much-delayed fourth movie was going into production later that year with Pine returning as Captain Kirk, although the actor later revealed he had no idea such an announcement was being made.

The director attached to the project, Matt Shakman, left to helm Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot and Paramount executives subsequently removed the film from its release slate.

In a cover interview for Esquire, the Don't Worry Darling actor admitted it was "frustrating" not knowing what was happening with the franchise.

"In Star Trek land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything. I know costume designers that have read scripts before the actors," he said. "I would say it's frustrating. It doesn't really foster the greatest sense of partnership, but it's how it's always been. I love the character. I love the people. I love the franchise. But to try to change the system in which things are created - I just can't do it. I don't have the energy."

J.J. Abrams, who produces the franchise, told the publication that the search for a new director is still ongoing, but he feels positive about the story.

"I will say it's the first time (since the original reboot) that we have a story that feels as compelling as the first one," he added.

Abrams directed 2009's Star Trek and its sequel, 2013's Star Trek Into Darkness, before handing the reins to Justin Lin for 2016's Star Trek Beyond.

While Pine would like to play Kirk again, he wouldn't be surprised if the franchise ended with Beyond, which made less money than expected when it was released a month after his co-star Anton Yelchin died in June 2016.

"After the last one came out and didn't do the $1 billion that everybody wanted it to do, and then Anton passed away, I don't know, it just seemed..." he trailed off. "(It) feels like it's cursed."