Riley Keough had 'weird premonition' she would star in Daisy Jones & The Six

Riley Keough has recalled how she had a "weird premonition" about starring in Daisy Jones & The Six.

In the upcoming TV miniseries, based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the actress plays the titular character Daisy Jones, a singer-songwriter who joins a fictional band in the 1970s.

While Riley hadn't read the novel prior to her agent telling her about the audition, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, she admitted that she had a gut feeling the part was hers for the taking.

"At that point, I hadn't read the book or I didn't know what it was but I had this weird premonition that I was going to play Daisy in this show," she said. "I have these things sometimes. It sounds a little spooky but I do."

Stephen then asked if Riley's premonitions come true.

"Yeah," she replied, before going on to recount the moment she knew her stuntman husband Ben Smith-Petersen was "the one".

"I don't see the future, but I know certain things are going to happen. When I met my husband, he came out of the gas station on our second date and I thought, 'I'm going to marry him and have kids with him.' I just knew. We didn't even say, 'I love you' yet," the 33-year-old remembered.

Elsewhere in the interview, Stephen questioned Riley whether the musical aspect of the show came easily considering her family's musical legacy. The Logan Lucky star is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and the granddaughter of Elvis Presley.

"Well, I think that I'm musical. I have an ear, I can carry a tune but music wasn't my sort of thing," she added. "I was always more interested in film and acting and writing and filmmaking. I had to work really hard at it actually. It was a challenge."

Daisy Jones & The Six, also starring Sam Claflin and Camila Morrone, is set to begin streaming via Prime Video on Friday.