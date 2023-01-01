Drew Sidora accuses estranged husband of cheating and mental abuse

TV personality Drew Sidora has accused her estranged husband of mental and financial abuse in a divorce filing.

Earlier this week, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed to end her marriage to Ralph Pittman, stating the union was "irrevocably broken".

However, Sidora filed an amended complaint on Wednesday in which she claimed Pittman is a "serial cheater and adulterer" who mentally and financially abused her. The 37-year-old also alleged he became "physically aggressive" during one incident.

In addition, Sidora alleged she had considered filing for a temporary protective order against Pittman and flying with their children to Chicago at one point.

The former That's So Raven actress shares two children with Pittman, whom she wed in 2014, and is also mother to Josiah, 11, from a previous relationship.

Lawyers for Pittman have not yet responded to the filing.