Jasmine Tookes welcomes first baby with Juan David Borrero

Jasmine Tookes and her husband Juan David Borrero have welcomed their first baby together.

In a Thursday Instagram post, the former Victoria’s Secret model announced she and her husband welcomed their first child together on 23 February, naming their baby daughter Mia Victoria.

Jasmine shared a series of photos featuring Mia, dubbing her “the prettiest little princess”. The model also thanked her friends and family “for so much love” on her Instagram Story.

She added, “We are so in love with her & are so excited for this next chapter in our lives.”

Juan and Jasmine married in Ecuador in September 2021, and announced on Instagram two months later that they were expecting their first baby.

In November, Jasmine opened up about her pregnancy to Vogue. She shared in her interview she was battling “tiredness (like she’d) never experienced” during her first trimester.

The model explained, “I was so tired to the point I couldn’t even read emails coming through - I’d fall asleep sitting at my computer. I almost fell asleep driving my car.”