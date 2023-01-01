Bruce Willis spotted in public for first time since dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis has been spotted for the first time since his family went public with his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis.



The Die Hard actor was seen spending the day with two friends and grabbing coffee in Santa Monica, California on Thursday, as captured in photos and videos obtained by the Daily Mail. He was dressed casually in jeans, a sweater and a beanie hat.



Last year, the 67-year-old retired from acting due to his struggle with aphasia, a condition that caused a decline in his language skills.



However, a statement jointly released by his family on 16 February confirmed his condition had now progressed to dementia.



In a statement posted on The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration's website last month, Bruce's wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five daughters expressed their deep gratitude for the love, support, and stories they have received after sharing Willis's original diagnosis.



"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead," the family explained. "Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that - if he could today - he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."