James Cameron held screening to get honest feedback on Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron gathered film fans to give him direct feedback on 'Avatar: The Way of Water'.

The 68-year-old filmmaker and his producing partner Jon Landau attended a screening in Burbank and were joined by an audience who had seen the movie already, with the director requesting their unfiltered thoughts on the flick to help guide the rest of the franchise.

James said at the event: "This is something we've never done, which is (ask), 'How do we make the next film even better for the fans?' Go talk to them, find out what's on your mind.

"You guys can be totally honest with us, this is not just about telling us stuff we want to hear. It's about telling us stuff we... need to work on more."

Cameron and Landau spent more than an hour getting feedback from the crowd and Jeff Napshin, who attended the event, said that the 'Titanic' director took the responses "seriously".

Napshin told The Hollywood Reporter: "He also joked about some plot screw-ups that he had to deal with in the movie and how the movie plot constantly changed in editing as they tried to find what worked.

"I really believe this experience was unique and special, and as James Cameron said, let's get together in two years and see if our ideas and feedback made the film."

Cameron concluded the event by telling the audiences that their feedback will be taken on board for 'Avatar 3' – which is set for release in December 2024.

He said: "I just want to assure you guys that you have made a measurable improvement to 'Avatar 3' and beyond with your effort here tonight."