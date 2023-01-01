Heidi Klum's husband Tom Kaulitz suspects foul play in death of dogs

Heidi Klum's husband Tom Kaulitz and his twin brother Bill wonder if their three dogs died as a result of poisoning.

Last month, the supermodel, 49, and the Tokio Hotel rocker, 33, lost their German shorthaired pointer, Capper, who was 15 years old, and their four-year-old Irish wolfhound, Anton. Mere days after Capper's death, Bill's bulldog Stitch died suddenly at the age of four.

During a recent episode of their podcast, Kaulitz Hills - Senf aus Hollywood, the brothers wondered if the death of the dogs was the result of foul play.

Bill, the lead singer of Tokio Hotel, insisted Stitch was "perfectly healthy and happy" and "never sick" until one day he simply "collapsed and fell over".

They revealed they have been discussing the possibility that the deaths are connected and the canines may have been poisoned.

"Stitch is also at an autopsy, where we hope to learn a few more things," Bill shared. "Sadly, we also had to think about whether it might be the case that everything is connected."

And Tom added, "It's so sad that you have to think that there is someone who wants to harm you so much that he kills your animals. Is there a lunatic out there?"