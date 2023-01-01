Rebel Wilson once got banned from Disneyland for 30 days

Rebel Wilson once got banned from Disneyland for a month for taking an "illegal" photo.

The Pitch Perfect actress got engaged to her fashion designer partner Ramona Agruma at the California theme park in February.

During an appearance on The Daily Show this week, the 43-year-old opened up about her love for the resort and how frequently she visits the attraction and also revealed that she once got a temporary ban for flouting the rules.

"I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days because I took a photo inside a secret bathroom, which is illegal at Disneyland," she shared. "I got officially banned for 30 days."

However, the ban wasn't such a big deal for Rebel because Disney officials let her take it at her convenience.

"They called me up and said, 'Rebel what 30 days did you not want to come to Disneyland because you're away filming a movie or something?' And I was like, 'Oh, well, June would be fine,'" she joked.

Rebel previously shared on The Drew Barrymore Show this week that she called Disney CEO Bob Iger to get his permission to propose to Ramona in the park. She needed approval for a special private area so she could get down on one knee in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle.