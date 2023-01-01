Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors 'pushed each other' in Creed III training

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors "pushed each other" as they physically prepared for Creed III.

In the third instalment of the sports drama, Jordan reprises his role as champion boxer Adonis Creed while Majors joins the franchise as his childhood friend-turned-rival Damian 'Dame' Anderson.

Speaking to Extra, Jordan revealed they worked out together to prepare for the movie and helped each other get into peak physical shape.

"We built everything together, you know? And especially in the beginning we went through, you know, hell months, not even hell week, hell months... of training together, learning the choreo together," he shared. "It's very, very intimate, you know, and he's a hard worker, I am as well. So, when it comes to, you know, the physicality element, we pushed each other."

In Creed III, which marks Jordan's directorial debut, Dame resurfaces after a long time in prison and challenges Adonis to a face-off in the ring.

Although they play rivals onscreen, they developed a strong bond off-screen as Jordan used his acting experience to empower and support his stars while in the director's chair.

"I think that bond came from just us gaining trust within one another... and as an actor knowing what an actor would want from a director but then... playing both sides but Jonathan is an incredible human," he praised.

Creed III, also starring Tessa Thompson, is in cinemas now.