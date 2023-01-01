Paul Mescal feels 'scared about being judged' over career decisions

Paul Mescal feels "scared about being judged" over the next steps he takes in his career.

After finding fame with his debut acting role in the critically acclaimed miniseries Normal People in 2020, the Irish actor wasted no time in landing roles in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter, the 2022 smash hit Aftersun, and psychological drama God's Creatures.

In an interview with Deadline, the 27-year-old admitted he has picked his roles wisely so far and is nervous about putting a foot wrong.

"Being totally honest, I have a desire to be liked and for my work to be admired, but that's not the reason I do it. But I do want to know what people think, and I'm nervous about the next steps," he began, before implying that he wants to explore more studio blockbusters.

"I don't want to make just movies like Aftersun for the rest of my life. I know that will be the bedrock, but I want to have my cake and eat it. There are other things out there I want to do and try and taste, I'm just scared about being judged for either doing them or not doing them, which is ridiculous, because, so far, I don't think I've made any film, or done any play or any piece of work yet, that I haven't needed to make."

Mescal, who is currently nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for Aftersun, has seven upcoming projects in the pipeline, including Gladiator 2, Richard Linklater's Merrily We Roll Along, and sci-fi thriller Foe.