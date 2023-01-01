Grey's Anatomy star Isaiah Washington retiring from acting

Isaiah Washington has announced his retirement from acting in a Twitter rant.

The actor, perhaps best known for playing Dr Preston Burke on medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, was dropped from the show in June 2007 after he allegedly insulted co-star T.R. Knight with a homophobic slur while arguing with Patrick Dempsey. He later issued an apology.

However, Washington took to Twitter last week to confirm his “early retirement” from the entertainment business.

“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today,” he began. “Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twatter (sic) since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won.”

Washington went on to thank his fans for their support.

“I’m no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a ‘colour construct’ that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic. Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass Conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all!” the actor continued, referring to American social reformer and abolitionist, Frederick Douglass.

In addition, Washington noted that 2022's Corsicana – which he directed and starred in – will be his last project.

“I am truly grateful for your support over the years. It looks like CORSICANA #CorsicanaMovie may be the last time you see me as an Actor born here in America,” he stated. “Just know that I will be posting a few pictures of my retirement shenanigans here and there, but until then. Be safe out there.”