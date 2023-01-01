Rachael Ray ending daytime talk show

Rachael Ray is ending her popular daytime talk show after a 17-year run.



In a statement, the TV personality announced that the 17th season of her programme, The Rachael Ray Show, would be her last.



"In my more than 20-plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael," she said. "However, I've made the decision that it's time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career."



Rachael continued, "My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution... That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios.



"Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew, and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together."



In response, CBS Media Ventures president Steve LoCascio thanked the cook/entrepreneur for all of her hard work.



"When Rachael debuted her show 17 years ago, she was a game-changer in the daytime space. She made cooking accessible to the masses, taught viewers simple solutions on how to improve their lives and coaxed great stories out of celebrity guests with her relatable down-to-earth demeanour," he added. "We're proud to have produced such a successful show with Rachael and her team for so many years. We'll miss Rachael on the air every day, but we'll always be family."



The Rachael Ray Show premiered in 2006.