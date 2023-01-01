Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive invitation to King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have been invited to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

In a statement to The Times, a representative for the couple confirmed they had been contacted about the upcoming historical event, set to take place on 6 May.

"I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation,” the spokesperson commented.

However, they declined to share whether Harry and his wife Meghan had accepted the invite.

"An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” they added.

In recent months, Harry has been critical of the British royal family, including his father Charles and brother Prince William, in the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan and in his recently released memoir, Spare.

The 38-year-old is believed to be largely estranged from his father since he and Meghan decided to step down as senior members of the royal family in early 2020 and move to the U.S.

Yet, during an interview for ITV late last year, Harry indicated he was open to attending the coronation.

"There's a lot that can happen between now and then," the father-of-two stated. "But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."