Al Roker insists Hoda Kotb is 'just fine' amid Today absence

Al Roker has addressed Hoda Kotb's absence from the Today show.



While speaking to Page Six for an interview published on Friday, the weatherman assured fans that his co-host Hoda was "doing fine" while she took leave from behind the desk.



"She's going to be just fine," Al insisted. "She's dealing with what she's gotta deal with and all will be good."



Hoda has taken a two-week absence from hosting Today due to a "family health matter".



However, she made a brief appearance on Friday's episode in a pre-taped interview with Chloe Lattanzi - the daughter of the late Olivia Newton-John.



Willie Geist has been filling in for Hoda during her absence.



"That's the beauty of the Today show," Al continued. "The sum is greater than its parts. I don't want to say we're interchangeable but we all pitch in, something's going on, you step up."