Chris Rock takes aim at Meghan, Duchess of Sussex over royal racism claims

Chris Rock questioned Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's racism claims against the British royal family during his new Netflix special.

As part of his Selective Outrage show staged in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday night, the comedian insisted that he is supportive of "wokeness" and voicing support for marginalised communities but doesn't care for "selective outrage".

During his set, Chris referred to Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 in which the former Suits star alleged there was a conversation between members of the royal family while she was pregnant with her and husband Prince Harry's son Archie over "how dark his skin might be when he's born".

In response, the 58-year-old argued that Meghan wasn't a victim of racism but was actually dealing with "in-law s**t".

"Like, who is this girl Meghan Markle? Seems like a nice lady - just complaining. Like didn't she hit the light-skinned lottery?" he joked. "Some of that s**t she went through was not racism; it was just some in-law s**t. Sometimes, it's just some in-law s**t because she's complaining, I'm like, 'What the f**k is she talking about?'"

Chris went on to repeat some of Meghan's claims during his rant.

"'Oprah, they're so racist they wanted to know how brown the baby was going to be,' I'm like, 'That's not racist, because even Black people want to know how brown the baby going to be,'" the comedian stated. "I know her dilemma: Black girl trying to be accepted by her white in-laws. Oh, it's hard. It's so hard, it's very hard - but it ain't as hard as a white girl trying to be accepted by her Black in-laws. Now that s**t is really hard."

Elsewhere, Chris jokingly pondered why Meghan hadn't done more research prior to marrying Harry in 2018.

"Acting all dumb like she don't know nothing. Going on Oprah, 'I didn't know. I had no idea how racist they were,'" he continued. "It's the royal family. You didn't Google these motherf**kers? What the f**k is she talking about? She didn't know! It's the royal family! They're the original racists! They invented colonialism! They are the OGs of racism. They're The Sugarhill Gang of racism... That's like marrying into the Budweiser family and going, 'They drink a lot!' What the f**k is she talking about? These motherf**kers invested in slavery like it was (reality TV series) Shark Tank!"

Representatives for Meghan have not yet responded to Chris's comments.