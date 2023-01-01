Rebel Wilson calls Duchess of Sussex 'not as cool' as Prince Harry

Rebel Wilson has recalled introducing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to her mother.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Pitch Perfect star recounted her first meeting with the royal couple.

Rebel detailed a mutual friend - a polo player she did not name - connected them. For their first encounter, the Duke and Duchess, the actress, and her mother attended an outing in Santa Barbara.

“We went up to Santa Barbara, met Harry, he could not have been nicer,” she shared. “But then, Meghan was not as cool. Meghan wasn’t as naturally warm but then, maybe, my mum, being Australian, asked her all of these slightly rude questions, like, ‘Where are your kids?’ and things like that.”

She continued, “I was like, ‘Mum, don’t ask her that!’”

When Andy suggested “Maybe that’s why she was a little standoff-ish,” Rebel agreed, adding, “Maybe that’s why she was like, ‘Who are these annoying convicts from Australia?’”

Last May, Rebel shared on Instagram she had met Prince Harry at the Santa Barbara Polo Club.