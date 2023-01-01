Emma Heming Willis begs paparazzi to stop 'yelling' at husband Bruce Willis

Emma Heming Willis has asked photographers to stop shouting at her husband Bruce Willis.

In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday, the Die Hard actor’s wife requested paparazzi obtain their photos and videos of Bruce out and about from a respectful distance, without causing a scene.

“It’s clear that there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put forth,” Emma commented in her video. “So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about: Just keep your space. I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space.”

She added, “For the video people, please don’t be yelling at my husband asking him how he’s doing or whatever - the woohoo-ing and the yippee ki yays… just don’t do it. OK?

“Give him his space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely.”

Emma’s request came after an outing in Santa Monica was hampered by media attempting to capture their public appearance.

“To other caregivers or dementia care specialist navigating this world,” she captioned the post, “Any tips or advice on how to get your loved ones out in the world safely? Please share below.”

Bruce’s family announced in March 2022 the actor had been diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological disease affecting communication and cognition. They later updated fans, saying he had also been diagnosed with dementia.

Bruce turns 68 years old on 19 March. Emma is 45.