Ryan Reynolds has doubts about Free Guy sequel

Ryan Reynolds is unsure about making a 'Free Guy' sequel.

A follow-up to the hit 2021 movie is in development but the 46-year-old star has questioned the need to make another film.

Speaking at the Just for Laughs comedy festival at London's O2 Arena on Saturday (04.03.23), Ryan told 'Deadpool 2' co-star Rob Delaney: "There is the potential to do a sequel to 'Free Guy', which would be fun.

"I would love it. But also like, does everything f****** have to be a sequel? I don't know. Sometimes it's OK to just do a movie and have it kick ass and then everyone go home."

Ryan continued: "So you know, there's a bit of a push and pull there, resisting the urge to just immediately say, 'Ohh, doing a sequel will validate the first one.'

"No, the first movie validates the first one and then you can leave it at that. So I don't know, we're still talking about it."

'Free Guy' director Shawn Levy confirmed last year that the sequel was "still in development" but he had no plans to rush the follow-up to the film – which also starred Jodie Comer and Lil Rel Howery.

He said: "It's still in development. I don't know if it's in the cards, but it is very much still in development.

"It's something that Disney and Fox want badly. I really try to not make sequels that don't deserve to be.

"And it's why I didn't move forward with the 'Real Steel' sequel because I didn't feel we had a second movie that could match or top the first."