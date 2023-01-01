Hoda Kotb returns to Today following daughter's hospitalisation

Hoda Kotb returned to Today on Monday after taking over two weeks off while her three-year-old daughter was in hospital.

The broadcaster reunited with her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie on Monday and explained her extended absence from the morning show.

"My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and then in the hospital for a little over a week," the 58-year-old said. "I'm so grateful she's home, she is back home. I was waiting for that day to come, and we are watching her closely. I am just so happy."

The journalist became emotional as she reflected on all the help she has received during her daughter's health crisis, which she did not address in detail.

"You know what I realised too, Savannah? It's like, when your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out," she continued. "So I'm grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell, who were amazing, and the nurses. And I'm grateful for my family and I'm grateful to friends like you who were there every single day. So I want to say thank you for that. I love you."

In addition to Hope, Hoda is also the mother of a six-year-old daughter named Haley Joy.