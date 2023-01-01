Bryan Cranston presents Lynne Willingham with ACE Eddie Career Achievement Award

Bryan Cranston presented Lynne Willingham with a Career Achievement Award at the American Cinema Editors' Eddie Awards on Sunday.

During the 73rd ACE Eddie Awards, the Breaking Bad star honoured Willingham, who edited multiple episodes of his acclaimed drama series, with a Career Achievement Award.

"Lynne didn't set out to be a trailblazer for other female editors," Cranston said while handing out the award, via Deadline. "She has been a mentor and an inspiration to many women working in film and TV paving the way for a new generation."

He received applause when he stated that Willingham has established herself "not as a female editor, but an editor".

Coming Home editor Don Zimmerman also received a Career Achievement Award on Sunday.

Meanwhile, The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood was honoured with the 2023 ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, presented by her Love & Basketball star Sanaa Lathan.

"You have given generations of girls and women of colour, heroes that look like them," Lathan told Prince-Bythewood in a speech. "You are a fierce woman just like your Woman King."

While accepting the award, the director acknowledged her "forever editor" Terilyn A. Shropshire, who was "embedded in the DNA of my work".

During the ceremony, held at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), awards were presented to the editors of films such as Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere All At Once and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and TV shows including The Bear, The White Lotus and Andor.