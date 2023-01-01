Phoebe Gates slams 'conspiracy theories' surrounding Robert Ross relationship

Phoebe Gates has responded to trolls criticising her relationship with Robert Ross online.

While speaking to The Information for an interview published on Friday, the daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates was asked what was the worst part of her job as a social media influencer.

“The misconceptions and conspiracy theories about my family and my relationship with my boyfriend,” Phoebe responded to the question. “It’s 2023… I’m done being memed for being in an interracial relationship.”

Robert and Phoebe went Instagram official in July 2022.

Elsewhere in her interview, Phoebe acknowledged her success online can be credited in part to her parents.

“I’m pretty realistic that people start following me because of my family name,” she told the outlet. “But once they follow me, they stick around, and I think some of that is because of the issues that I post about, like women’s health.”

The influencer is currently studying public policy at Stanford. In an essay for Vogue published last year, Phoebe admitted she was “blind” to the machinations of policy before starting university.

“The problem was never that we didn’t share enough compelling stories or appalling statistics. One more viral Gloria Steinem or RBG quote wouldn’t have saved Roe,” she stated. “The wrong six people were in positions of authority. And they are why women lost the right to choose.”