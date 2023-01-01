Sarah Ferguson reveals King Charles III coronation invitations 'haven't gone out yet'

Sarah Ferguson has shared her thoughts on King Charles III’s upcoming coronation.



While speaking to Extra TV for an interview published on Monday, the Duchess of York was asked whether she was invited to the upcoming coronation scheduled for King Charles III.



“The invitations haven’t gone out yet, so I don’t know if I’m going to be there because, you know, who wants me around,” she joked. “I was thinking that I would open a little tearoom, a portable tearoom at the bottom of the drive.”



If the 63-year-old does attend, the coronation would mark her first. Queen Elizabeth II sat the throne for 72 years.



Elsewhere in the interview, the Duchess promoted her novel A Most Intriguing Lady, which she said was inspired by research she conducted on her great-great-aunt Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott.



“I sort of like the feeling that I’ve brought her back to life, you see, and that’s in my book,” she shared. “During the day… she’s very much a lady, and at night, she might have to go in disguise and do strange things at night. She’s a sleuth.”