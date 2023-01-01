Adam Driver: Megalopolis is my best filming experience

Adam Driver had the time of his life on 'Megalopolis'.

The 39-year-old actor features in the ensemble cast of Francis Ford Coppola's movie about an architect who tries to rebuild a city as a utopia following a devastating disaster and was thrilled to be working with 'The Godfather' director.

Adam told Paste: "'Megalopolis' is one of the most exciting things that I've been a part of, with Francis in particular.

"It's one of the best shooting experiences I've had. And the things he's made, there's no frame of reference for it. It's so unique and inventive and hopefully accessible by everyone. That it's not so elusive that it's for a certain audience, it's for everyone.

"And he is everything that you hope he will be."

'Megalopolis' is a passion project for Coppola as he started writing the movie back in the 1980s and Adam praised the filmmaker for being "inventive" with his self-financed project.

The 'House of Gucci' star said: "I know his movies so much more because it's impossible not to watch them and see him in all of them. He's so courageous.

"He made it himself so he would have control over the thing it was. He kept pushing it to be as inventive as it could be."

Previous reports suggested that Francis was struggling to keep control over the film amid a high staff turnover and an escalating budget but the legendary director insisted that the shoot had been smooth.

The 83-year-old filmmaker said: "I've never worked on a film where I was so happy with the cast.

"I am so happy with the look and that we are on schedule. These reports never say who these sources are. To them, I say, ha, ha, just wait and see. Because this is a beautiful film and primarily so because the cast is so great."