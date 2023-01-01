January Jones slams casting directors who insist upon virtual auditions

January Jones has insisted it is time for casting directors to "come back into the office like everyone else".



The Mad Men actress took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to blast casting directors for still insisting upon virtual auditions, which became standard during the Covid-19 lockdowns.



"Note to Hollywood: It's time for casting directors to come back into the office like everyone else. To audition actors in person," she began, before urging young actors to be particularly cautious about anyone who demands a fee for a self-tape. "And if anyone asks for a FEE to audition please know that this is criminal and PATHETIC. I personally have had to self-tape several times since the pandemic began and there is zero benefit to it for anyone involved. It's time-consuming, expensive, and a drag to whomever you have to drag in to read with you (sorry Mom), and is often done with zero direction/notes."



To conclude her post, January argued that the process is of no benefit to anyone.



"I can't imagine how difficult it must be for an actor just starting out if an established actor has to beg for a Zoom (meeting) when an in-person audition is 'unavailable.' Please do better," the 45-year-old added.



January is currently in production on Nick Cassavetes's upcoming crime thriller, God Is a Bullet.