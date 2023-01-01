Jason Sudeikis confirms season three of Ted Lasso marks 'end of this story'

Jason Sudeikis has indicted Ted Lasso will end with season three.



While speaking to Deadline for an interview published on Monday, the actor announced that the popular Apple TV+ comedy-drama would end after its third season. However, Jason didn't rule out the possibility of a spinoff.



"I mean, there's always Cameo, right?" Jason told the outlet, referring to the app that allows people to request personalised video messages from celebrities. "This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet - that being season three - it's flattering."



He continued, "Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season (have been released), they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."



Jason co-developed Ted Lasso with Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. Accordingly, he hinted they have other "avenues" to explore with the programme.



"I think that we've set the table for all sorts of folks... to get to watch the further telling of these stories," the 47-year-old added. "Again, I can't help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It's really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what's gonna happen when you make things. "The fact that people want more, even if it's a different avenue, is lovely."