Paris Hilton once tried to sneak Khloé Kardashian into a nightclub

Paris Hilton has recalled how she once attempted to sneak Khloé Kardashian into a nightclub.

In an excerpt of her upcoming memoir, titled Paris, the TV personality recounted the time she tried to get Khloé and some other friends into a bar in Los Angeles.

"One night, I tried to smuggle my sister Nicky (Hilton), our cousin Farrah (Aldjufrie) and our friend Khloé Kardashian into Bar One," she writes in the book, according to The Times. "Khloé and Farrah were little middle-school girls, so I did Khloé up with full make-up, a long red wig and a floppy black hat."

When it began to look like the plan was going to fail, Paris even popped Farrah "on top of somebody's shoulders with a big trench coat".

But despite their best efforts, the socialite and her pals were denied at the door.

"We put so much effort into our disguises, we were shocked when we didn't get past the velvet rope," the 42-year-old notes, adding: "(I remember thinking), 'I guess you need to be with someone famous.'"

Elsewhere in the book, Paris promises to delve into her childhood, difficult teenage years, path to becoming a celebrity, and innovative business ventures.

Paris: The Memoir is set to drop on 14 March.