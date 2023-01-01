Cole Sprouse was cheated on 'by almost every single one of my girlfriends'

Cole Sprouse has opened up about his previous dating experiences.

During a Wednesday appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, the Riverdale star discussed his past relationships, including with show co-star Lili Reinhart.

“It was really hard,” Cole shared of navigating a breakup with his workmate. “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.”

The actor also claimed he’d been cheated on “by almost every single one of my girlfriends”.

Cole and Lili dated for three years before splitting in January 2020, ET Canada reports. Cole confirmed the split in an August 2020 Instagram post, writing, “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love.”

He has since begun dating Ari Lou Fournier. The pair celebrated their two-year anniversary in January.

Elsewhere in his interview, Cole detailed the first time he had sex, teasing, “This is such a great story.”