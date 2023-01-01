Bindi Irwin 'battled for a long time' with endometriosis before surgery

Bindi Irwin has revealed she recently underwent surgery for endometriosis.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the television personality shared she suffered from the reproductive condition for over 10 years without speaking out, and was now recovering from surgery.

She asked fans to be mindful when asking about her plans to expand her family, as the condition may make the move more difficult.

“I battled for a long time wondering if I should share this journey with you in such a public space. It came down to the responsibility I feel to share my story for other women who need help,” Bindi wrote, captioning a photo of herself in a hospital bed. “For 10yrs I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road.”

She continued, “A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain. I didn’t find answers until a friend @lesliemosier helped set me on a path of regaining my life.

“I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis. Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was.”

Bindi detailed that the surgeons found 37 lesions, “some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst”.

She concluded, “Please be gentle & pause before asking me (or any woman) when we’ll be having more children. After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter.

“She feels like our family’s miracle.”