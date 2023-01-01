Eddie Izzard introduces alternate name Suzy Eddie Izzard

Eddie Izzard has reintroduced herself as Suzy Eddie Izzard.

During a Monday appearance on Matt Forde's Political Party podcast, the comedian shared that she was adding Suzy to her name.

"I'm Eddie. There's another name I'm going to add in as well, which is Suzy, which is what I wanted to be since I was 10," she said. "I'm going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard."

However, she added that fans can still call her Eddie if they choose, saying, "That's how I'm going to roll, so people can choose what they want. They can't make a mistake, they can't go wrong."

Suzy Eddie Izzard began using she/her pronouns publicly in 2020, and has discussed her genderfluid identity in previous interviews.

She told Matt on the podcast that she "doesn't mind" being referred to with he/him pronouns, but would "prefer to see she/her".

The comic continued, "We're all somewhere on the (gender) spectrum, we have just got to chill about it."