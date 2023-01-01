Patty Jenkins and Kevin Feige's Star Wars movies shelved

The Star Wars movies being created by Patty Jenkins and Kevin Feige are reportedly no longer in active development.



The Wonder Woman filmmaker was attached to direct the next Star Wars movie, titled Rogue Squadron, back in 2020, however, it was pulled from Disney's schedule last year, sparking speculation it had been cancelled.



In December 2022, Jenkins revealed she was still working on the project but didn't know "if it will happen or not", and on Tuesday, sources with knowledge of the production told Variety that the movie is no longer in active development at Lucasfilm.



In addition, the outlet reports that the Star Wars feature to be produced by Marvel Studios boss Feige is in the same situation. His project was first announced in 2019 and remained alive as recently as May 2022, when writer Michael Waldron gave an update on his script. The Loki showrunner has since been hired to write 2026's Avengers: Secret Wars, the Endgame-style conclusion to Marvel's Phase Six.



However, some Star Wars projects are still in the works. Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi is reportedly still developing a feature that he might potentially star in as well.



Also, Ms. Marvel director and documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is reportedly still working on her Star Wars film, which is being written by Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson.



According to Variety, the earliest a Star Wars movie is likely to make it to cinemas is December 2025, six years after J.J. Abrams ended the revival trilogy with The Rise of Skywalker.



Lucasfilm executives, led by Kathleen Kennedy, are expected to unveil a confirmed slate of movies and TV shows at the Star Wars Celebration convention in London between 7-10 April.