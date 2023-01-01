Jimmy Fallon working on 'silly' holiday album

Jimmy Fallon is making a festive album.



While speaking to E! News in a new interview, the late-night talk show host revealed his plan to release a holiday album later this year.



"I've been working on one for a couple of years. It's silly, there's comedy songs, there's traditional songs on there, there's a couple of duets," Jimmy said of the festive-themed project. "It should be a good mix, it's like a good holiday mixtape."



The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host has previously released two comedic holiday songs, including his 2021 pandemic-themed track It Was A... (Masked Christmas) with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion, and his 2022 track Almost Too Early for Christmas with Dolly Parton.



"I didn't want to do a Mariah Carey, All I Want for Christmas Is You type of song, which is what everybody tries to do," Jimmy previously told Billboard of Masked Christmas. "I'm like, 'Guys, she's done it. She's done it well. She nailed it. You can move away. No one's going to top that song. She's the queen. Let her have it. Think of a new idea.'"