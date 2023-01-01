Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney to star in Echo Valley movie

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney are to co-star in new movie 'Echo Valley'.

'Mare of Easttown' creator Brad Ingelsby has hired the pair for the Apple Studios project, which he has written the script for.

According to Variety, Michael Pearce will direct the film and Ingelsby will produce the project alongside Sir Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss, who he developed the script with.

Moore will play Kate Garrett, who is still dealing with a personal tragedy when the horse trainer's life turns upside down when her daughter Claire - played by Sweeney - turns up on her secluded Echo Valley Farm covered in someone else's blood.

It's not known if Moore landed the role due to luck, but the actress recently admitted she believes her dazzling Hollywood career is down to "good fortune".

The 62-year-old actress - started her acting career in the 1980s and has won multiple awards, including an Oscar, a BAFTA, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Emmy Awards - said of her longevity in the movie business: "I look back, and I'm like, 'I can't believe I've actually been doing this for this length of time.'

"I've had good fortune. I continue to enjoy it. That's the other thing that's really great.

"A lot of the time I get told, 'I thought of you for this script,' and they’ll send it to you, but they thought of me because of something I just did. I want to be surprised.

"Usually, having been doing this for as long as I've been doing it, you can get ahead of the screenplay, and I see what's being set up. But when I read it, I really didn't see it ... coming."